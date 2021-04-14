Police Release New Photos of Van in Somerville Hit-and-Run Crash

Massachusetts State Police released pictures of the van from an alleged hit-and-run crash in Somerville earlier this week in a continued search for the driver.

Troopers are looking for a white Ford Transit Connect with a model year between 2014 and 2021 connected to a hit-and-run on McGrath Highway Monday night that critically injured a pedestrian.

The side windows and large sunroof are distinctive features of this specific type of van, making it stand out from other Ford Transit Connects, police said. The vans are usually outfitted as utility vehicles without side windows or a sunroof.

The car will most likely have damage to the front end of the driver's side, including the bumper, hood and/or fender. Anyone with information is asked to call the Medford barracks at 781-396-0100.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene after striking the pedestrian. One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

One of the photographs was taken from where the crash happened, around 8:45 p.m. Monday on McGrath Highway, which is Route 28, at the intersection with Broadway in Somerville.

Other pictures were taken from a nearby intersection.

An eyewitness told NBC10 Boston the victim was coming from a nearby Stop & Shop and carrying grocery bags when he was hit, which police later confirmed. He said the impact of the crash was so severe the victim's shoes were knocked off his feet. That eyewitness also told NBC10 Boston the victim was breathing but not saying anything.

"I see an old man laying on the floor with Stop and Shop grocery bags everywhere," the witness said. "I’m on the floor I’m like, 'Hey man. What's your name? Are you good?' And he’s still breathing a little, and we was just sitting there waiting for the people to get here. And they got here."

“How you going to hit somebody and just leave? You can't just leave, you've got to pull over and make sure he - she is okay," the eyewitness said to NBC10 Boston. "What if you hit your own family member? You're not gonna stop over to check, you know what I'm saying? It’s common sense.”