Police release photos of suspects in Hyde Park armed robbery

The robbery was around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near 75 Maple St., according to police

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston police say the two people pictured above are suspects in an armed robbery in Hyde Park Wednesday.
Boston police are searching for two people wanted in an armed robbery investigation in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood on Wednesday.

The robbery was around 4:30 p.m. near 75 Maple St., according to police.

The first suspect was described as a male wearing a black helmet, black mask, black jacket and sweatshirt and white and black sneakers. The second suspect was described as male wearing a black helmet, red jacket, light-colored pants and white sneakers. The pair escaped on a red moped with a black bag or backpack attachment. They were last seen heading toward Hyde Park Avenue.

Few additional details were released. Anyone with information is asked to call District E-18 Detectives at (617) 343-5607 or make an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Hyde Park
