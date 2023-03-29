Woman Dead After Hit-and-Run Crash in Lynn, Police Say

A woman was killed during a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Wednesday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to the city's police department.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Western Avenue, the Lynn Police Department said. Aerial video of the scene showed police cruisers at the intersection of Western Avenue and Cooper Street.

Route 107 northbound was closed down at Ballard Street, and police are detouring traffic at Ida Street, according to a MassDOT spokesperson.

Authorities have not named the woman who was killed.

MassDOT had reported the crash as involving a bicyclist, but police called it a pedestrian crash.

This developing story will be updated when additional information is released.