Truck Knocks Down Pole, Injuring Woman

Boston police responded to an incident in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
According to police, a delivery truck backed into a pole on Fairmount Avenue around 3:15 p.m., knocking it over. The pole struck a woman. She was conscious and alert at the scene, but was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Numerous police vehicles and an ambulance could be seen in aerial images shot by NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.