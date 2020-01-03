Local
Hyde Park

Truck Knocks Down Pole, Injuring Woman

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

Boston police responded to an incident in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

According to police, a delivery truck backed into a pole on Fairmount Avenue around 3:15 p.m., knocking it over. The pole struck a woman. She was conscious and alert at the scene, but was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Numerous police vehicles and an ambulance could be seen in aerial images shot by NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Hyde ParkBOSTON
