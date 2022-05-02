Person Stabbed at Methuen High School

A person was stabbed at Methuen High School Monday afternoon, according to the district superintendent, and a suspect is in custody.

Superintendent Bradi Kwong confirmed in a letter to families that there was a stabbing at the high school and that the victim is not a student. Information on that person's condition was not immediately released.

A suspect is in custody, Kwong said.

Students were under a shelter in place order during the police response, Kwong said. Investigators do not believe this was a random attack and there is no further threat to students or staff at this time.

School dismissed early. There will be an increased police presence at the high school starting this afternoon.

Methuen police confirmed at least one person was taken to the hospital. Specific details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston & NECN have a crew headed to the scene and will provide details as they come into the newsroom.