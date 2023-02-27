Man, 33, Killed in Shooting in Brockton, Authorities Say

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, responded to a report of a shooting late Sunday night that left a 33-year-old man killed, according to authorities.
Officers responded to North Main Street after getting the report of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, a news release said.
The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed the fatality in the shooting.
Additional details have not been released.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.