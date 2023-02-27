Local

Brockton

Man, 33, Killed in Shooting in Brockton, Authorities Say

Details remained limited Monday morning about the incident, which was reported to police late Sunday night

By Matt Fortin

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, responded to a report of a shooting late Sunday night that left a 33-year-old man killed, according to authorities.

Officers responded to North Main Street after getting the report of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, a news release said.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed the fatality in the shooting.

Additional details have not been released.

Brockton
