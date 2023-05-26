Police Respond to Stabbing at Stop & Shop in Dorchester

A male victim went to a hospital on his own after being stabbed Friday night at a Stop & Shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.
The stabbing happened after 10 p.m. at the supermarket in the South Bay shopping center, according to the Boston Police Department.
The victim's condition was not immediately known to police.
No further information was available Friday night.
