Boston police said they are dealing with a person who has barricaded themselves inside a Dorchester building on Thursday morning.

Police said shortly after 11 a.m. that the incident is located at 291 Centre St., where someone is reportedly barricaded inside an apartment.

The situation is active and ongoing, police said.

A perimeter is being set up, and nearby neighbors will be evacuated, they added.