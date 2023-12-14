Boston

Police respond to serious crash involving pedestrian, multiple vehicles in Boston

Few details have been released

By Marc Fortier

Police are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian, a school bus and multiple other vehicles in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Boston police said the call came in around 8:17 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash on Gordon Avenue. A pedestrian and multiple vehicles were reportedly struck.

Video from the scene showed a school bus that appears to have collided with another vehicle, and a black SUV partially on top of the roof of a car. The road is currently cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Boston Public Schools said a woman was struck by a vehicle, but they are unsure if the school bus struck her. They said it was a chain reaction crash involving multiple vehicles.

No further details were immediately available.

