Shelter-in-Place Lifted at Harvard University After Report of Male With Gun

By Marc Fortier

Students and faculty at Harvard University were briefly told to shelter in place on Thursday afternoon after a report of a male with a gun.

The initial report was tweeted out by Harvard around 3:40 p.m., saying police were responding to a report of a male with a gun in the area of the Smith Campus Center on Massachusetts Avenue.

Students and faculty were urged to go inside a Harvard building or to stay put if they were already inside.

The shelter in place was lifted about 15 minutes later after the individual was apprehended, the school said.

Cambridge police also confirmed that the suspect has been located and is in custody.

