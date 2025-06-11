Police responding to shots fired find ‘chaotic scene' involving shooting, bottle assault

Three people have been arrested in connection with an incident last month in Salem, Massachusetts, where one person was shot and another assaulted with a glass bottle.

Salem police officers and detectives responded to a parking lot on Pope Street around 8 p.m. on May 5 for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they said they found a "chaotic scene," with multiple people still in the area. Several of the people involved refused to cooperate with police.

Shortly after arriving, police confirmed that a gun had been used during the incident. One person had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and another person had been assaulted with a glass bottle.

A K9 unit was able to find the gun believed to have been used in the incident in a wooded area nearby.

After an extensive, multi-week investigation, Salem police detectives have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

Angel Percel, 22, of Lynn, is charged with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a bottle.

Shamus Horton, 20, of Saugus, is charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and assault and battery by discharging a firearm.

Anthony Vazquez, 21, of Woburn, is charged with possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without an Firearms Identification Card and accessory after the fact to assault and battery by discharging a firearm.

No details were released on bail conditions or when they might appear in court.