Police responding to shots fired find ‘chaotic scene' involving shooting, bottle assault

Three people have been arrested in connection with the May 5 incident.

By Marc Fortier

Salem Police
NECN

Three people have been arrested in connection with an incident last month in Salem, Massachusetts, where one person was shot and another assaulted with a glass bottle.

Salem police officers and detectives responded to a parking lot on Pope Street around 8 p.m. on May 5 for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they said they found a "chaotic scene," with multiple people still in the area. Several of the people involved refused to cooperate with police.

Shortly after arriving, police confirmed that a gun had been used during the incident. One person had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and another person had been assaulted with a glass bottle.

A K9 unit was able to find the gun believed to have been used in the incident in a wooded area nearby.

After an extensive, multi-week investigation, Salem police detectives have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

Angel Percel, 22, of Lynn, is charged with assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a bottle.

Shamus Horton, 20, of Saugus, is charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and assault and battery by discharging a firearm.

Anthony Vazquez, 21, of Woburn, is charged with possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without an Firearms Identification Card and accessory after the fact to assault and battery by discharging a firearm.

No details were released on bail conditions or when they might appear in court.

