Police Response at Burlington International Airport

South Burlington police confirmed they are assisting Burlington police with a "Phase 5" at the airport.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Kyle Ambusk

Law enforcement responded Sunday to the Burlington International Airport in Vermont.

NBC affiliate WPTZ reports the Vermont State Police bomb squad has also responded to the airport, at the request of the Burlington Police Department, to investigate an "unlawful threat" on a plane.

WPTZ anchor Alice Kang said on social media that she was on board a United plane from Newark to Burlington, and that she had been stuck on the plane for almost two hours, with several police and emergency crews out on the runway.

In subsequent tweets, Kang reported that the pilot told passengers they were not allowed to take anything from the aircraft's overhead bins, only being allowed to remove their phones and IDs as they got off the plane.

According to Kang, there was a note found with a threat, and police K-9's were being used to sweep the plane to look for a possible device.

This developing story will be updated when we get more information.

