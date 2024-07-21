Chelsea

Police response in Chelsea

Police say two victims were taken to the hospital; further information was not immediately available

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police investigation is underway in Chelsea, Massachusetts, late Saturday night.

There's very little information at this time, but a portion of Grove Street was blocked off as police searched for evidence in the area around 11 p.m.

There's no confirmation of what exactly happened, but police say two victims were taken to the hospital.

The scene remained incredibly active, with several Chelsea police vehicles parked nearby yellow police tape and numerous evidence markers. Police were also seen interviewing people.

We have reached out to the Chelsea Police Department for more information.

This developing news story will be updated

