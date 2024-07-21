Police response in Chelsea

A police investigation is underway in Chelsea, Massachusetts, late Saturday night.

There's very little information at this time, but a portion of Grove Street was blocked off as police searched for evidence in the area around 11 p.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There's no confirmation of what exactly happened, but police say two victims were taken to the hospital.

The scene remained incredibly active, with several Chelsea police vehicles parked nearby yellow police tape and numerous evidence markers. Police were also seen interviewing people.

We have reached out to the Chelsea Police Department for more information.

This developing news story will be updated