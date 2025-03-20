Newington

Police searching for driver they say intentionally hit officer in Newington

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for the driver who they said intentionally hit a Newington police officer on Wednesday night, then left the scene.

Around 9:30 p.m., Newington police officers saw a vehicle that has been failing to stop for officers multiple times over the last several days as it got into the drive-through at the Chick-fil-A at 3240 Berlin Turnpike, police said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver intentionally drove toward a Newington Police Officer and hit the officer, then left the scene, according to police.

Police said the officer sustained minor injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Newington
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us