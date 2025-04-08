Police say dog was ‘abducted' from front lawn in Vermont

Vermont State Police say they are investigating after a dog was reportedly "abducted" from a front lawn in Lyndon on Monday.

Around 5:12 p.m. Monday, state police said they received a report of a theft on Sheldon Brook Road in Lyndon. Their investigation revealed that sometime around 4:45 p.m., an unknown individual parked their vehicle in front of the home and stole the residents' 9-year-old black and tan Coonhound from the front lawn.

The driver of the vehicle then left after abducting the dog. No arrests have been made

Anyone with information about the matter is asked to call state police at 802-748-3111.