Vermont

Police say dog was ‘abducted' from front lawn in Vermont

No arrests have been made

By Marc Fortier

Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police say they are investigating after a dog was reportedly "abducted" from a front lawn in Lyndon on Monday.

Around 5:12 p.m. Monday, state police said they received a report of a theft on Sheldon Brook Road in Lyndon. Their investigation revealed that sometime around 4:45 p.m., an unknown individual parked their vehicle in front of the home and stole the residents' 9-year-old black and tan Coonhound from the front lawn.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The driver of the vehicle then left after abducting the dog. No arrests have been made

Anyone with information about the matter is asked to call state police at 802-748-3111.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Vermont stories

Immigration 21 mins ago

Federal judge in Vt. denies request to order release of Tufts student detained by ICE

Vermont 2 hours ago

Police arrest Vermont man following armed chase outside local daycare

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us