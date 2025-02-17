Massachusetts

Police say intoxicated man assaulted officer, uttered racial slurs

Matthew Daniello, 28, of Milford, is facing nine charges in all

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Police say an intoxicated man assaulted an officer and uttered racial slurs on Saturday in Milford, Massachusetts.

Around 4:48 p.m. Saturday, Milford police said they responded to calls for a disturbance on Dogwood Lane. When they arrived, they said they found an intoxicated man.

As a result of their investigation, 28-year-old Matthew Daniello, of Milford, was taken into custody. While he was being transported back to the police station, police said he became uncompliant, defacing the officer's vehicle and uttering racial slurs at an assisting officer.

He has now been charged with assault and battery, two counts of defacing property, assault, strangulation or suffocation, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, assault and battery on a police officer and a civil rights violation.

No further details were released.

