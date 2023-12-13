New Hampshire

Police say man dressed as Walmart employee stole vehicle from store parking lot

The incident occurred on Sunday at a Walmart in Hooksett, New Hampshire

By Marc Fortier

Hooksett Police

Police are looking for a man they say dressed up as a Walmart employee and then stole a vehicle from the store parking lot on Sunday in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

Hooksett police said the vehicle was locked, and the keys were with the owner's belongings inside the store. Video surveillance showed a male suspect wearing a fluorescent orange vest, apparently trying to look like a Walmart employee. Police said it was later confirmed that the man was not an employee.

The suspect was able to obtain the keys and leave with the vehicle.

Hooksett police released a surveillance image of the suspect on Wednesday:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any other information related to the theft is asked to contact Officer Kevin Laliberte at 603-624-1560, Ext. 416. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100, by texting TIP234 and your message to 274637 or by going to www.concordregionalcrimeline.com.

