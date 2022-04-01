Police, School Officials Investigate Incident at Wilmington High School

Police and school officials in Wilmington, Massachusetts, are investigating what officials described as a "disturbing physical altercation" in a boys' bathroom at the high school Thursday.

In a letter sent home to families, school officials said they were investigating who was involved in the incident itself and also who took a recording of it, which was posted online. They did not provide details of what happened, but said those involved face serious disciplinary action.

"I am truly appalled by the actions of these students which are unacceptable and do not represent the core values of this educational community," Superintendent of School Glenn Brand wrote in the letter.

Brand said police have been notified and are also investigating. He also noted that it comes after a series of other concerns about student behavior, and that the district intends to have a larger conversation about these issues.

More details were not immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.