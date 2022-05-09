Police Search for Attempted Kidnapper in Burlington

Police are still searching for the man accused of trying to kidnap woman, who was seen being dragged away on foot Sunday night in Burlington, Massachusetts.

One Good Samaritan followed the mantra, “If you see something, say something,” when she witnessed the attempted kidnapping in the area of Middlesex Turnpike and Great Meadow Road just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday. While driving home from work, she pulled over and called 911.

The suspect appeared to have been startled by the driver's parked vehicle when they were on the phone with the dispatcher, and fled on foot. The victim was able to get away from the kidnapper, and police located her shortly after the call.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Burlington Police said they believe the 911 caller spooked the suspect, who then ran off down Great Meadow Road, jumping the fence into the DPW work yard. That’s the last video evidence police say they have of the suspect.

Burlington Police Department

Investigators brought in a K-9 unit from the Essex County Sheriff's Department, a drone and infrared camera, but were unable to track him down Sunday night. Bedford police assisted. Burlington police are asking that anyone familiar with the incident, or who may recognize the suspect in the surveillance photos, to call Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.

“This is a wakeup call for all of us. We need the public to be vigilant. Everybody thinks this type of thing doesn’t happen in Burlington, and usually it doesn’t, right? But we all need to be mindful that this, in fact, can happen anywhere," Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne said.

SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS of a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Burlington, MA. Details on how a Good Samaritan interrupted the crime & how you can help police catch the suspect - on @NBC10Boston & @NECN all morning. pic.twitter.com/BYQmtUFBhC — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) May 9, 2022

"We need people to pay attention, use the buddy system, be aware of your surroundings, and for the rest of the public, please take a look at our website, take a look at the twitter and the Facebook feeds, look at that video," Browne said. "If you think you know that person, please get in touch with our detectives.”

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, was last seen wearing a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, and black and white sneakers.

Burlington Police Department

The investigation and search is ongoing.