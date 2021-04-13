Police Search for Driver in Somerville Hit-and-Run Crash

Massachusetts State Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian in Somerville, Massachusetts Monday night.

State police received a call around 8:50 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run on McGrath Highway, which is Route 28 at the intersection with Broadway, in Somerville. One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators are now looking for a white van with front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call the Medford barracks at 781-396-0100.

An eyewitness told NBC10 Boston that the victim was coming from a nearby Stop & Shop and was carrying grocery bags when he was hit. He says the impact of the crash was so bad that the victim's shoes were knocked off his feet. That eyewitness also tells NBC10 Boston that the victim was breathing but not saying anything.

"I see an old man laying on the floor with Stop and Shop grocery bags everywhere. I’m on the floor I’m like, 'Hey man. What's your name? Are you good?' And he’s still breathing a little, and we was just sitting there waiting for the people to get here. And they got here."

According to police, the driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene after striking the pedestrian. Police initially said investigators were looking for an SUV or van, that was possibly white and may have lettering on the said. Later police said investigators are searching for a white van with front end damage.

“How you going to hit somebody and just leave? You can't just leave, you've got to pull over and make sure he - she is okay," the eyewitness said to NBC10 Boston. "What if you hit your own family member? You're not gonna stop over to check, you know what I'm saying? It’s common sense.”

