Police Search for Gunman After Student, Teacher Shot Outside Dorchester School

Boston police are searching for the gunman who shot a high school student and a teacher outside a Dorchester school Tuesday.

Police said the 17-year-old student and 31-year-old teacher were shot in the parking lot at the TechBoston Academy on Peacevale Road around 5:40 p.m. The pair was standing with a group of people as they prepared for a school event.

The injuries are not life-threatening and both victims are stable, city officials said. The suspect took off.

As police continue their search for the gunman, actively canvassing the area for witnesses and video, neighborhood trauma teams will be on site Wednesday. TechBoston Academy will be closed, but a crisis team will be at the school to offer counseling for anyone who needs it.

Boston Police Commissioner Greg Long said it’s imperative that anyone with information on the shooting comes forward.

“Obviously this is a very concerning and disturbing set of circumstances," Long said. "Schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers not a place where they’re subjected to brazen and random acts of violence. This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated.”

Police and city officials, including Mayor Michelle Wu, said they were putting plans in place to address the violence.

“A baseline must be safety in our neighborhoods and safety at each and every one of our school buildings,” Wu said Tuesday. "I'm very confident that the superintendent and her team, the commissioner, and all of the officers who have been on site, and all the many social and emotional support teams that are in place are well prepared to ensure that tomorrow morning, bright and early, there will be support sites here and we will have the whole force of the city ready here."

Thuy Lei was moving into her new apartment just down the street when the shooting broke out. Lei and her neighbors came out of their homes after hearing a series of gunshots.

"It's been a crazy day," Lei said. "We were all outside. We were moving our stuff in, and then we heard, like, six to seven gunshots just three houses down."

Aerial footage of the scene Tuesday showed police investigating outside the school building at 9 Peacevale Road, with a Boston Public Schools bus parked outside.

Lei said she's not as concerned for her own safety, but she worries about the kids at school.

"What I'm more concerned is just the violence," she said. "I mean, it's in the school."