Police Identify Brockton Teen Shot, Killed at House Party

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office on Sunday identified the 16-year-old who was shot and killed at a house party in Brockton during the early hours of Saturday morning as Liedson Monteiro-Terry.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Police responded to a home on Sprague Street around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday and found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police there was a large crowd at the home for a party around the time of the shooting.

Lillian Padilla, a neighbor, said that she could hear four gunshots at the residence early Saturday.

"I'm still in shock," Padilla said. "I didn't sleep at all because I was like, 'oh my god.'"

The toppled tables, empty tequila bottles, cracked cups and decorations are remnants of a party, according to neighbors. They said kids filled the neighborhood and posted the party on Snapchat.

"These kids have to stop posting things on Snapchat and Facebook and Instagram if they’re going to have parties," Padilla said. "You never know if you have an enemy out there."

Neighbors say the party grew large enough for police to come break it up and believe soon thereafter is when shots broke out, causing some kids to scatter.

