Police search for man photographing people undressed at Newbury St. store

A man took pictures of people undressing in a changing room at a store on Boston's Newbury Street Sunday afternoon, police said, asking for help finding him.

Boston police didn't say what store or stores the illicit photos were taken in. The incident took place about 3:30 p.m. at a store near the intersection with Clarendon Street.

"The individual was taking illicit pictures of others in various stages of undress in clothing store changing rooms. The individual puts on a dark colored face mask cover prior to entering stores," police said in a statement.

The person — about 6-foot-1, 180 lbs., dreadlocks, Vans sneakers and wearing an Adidas satchel-style shoulder bag — was seen coming from around the Back Bay MBTA station, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact detectives at 617-343-5619 or by reaching out anonymously by phone at 800-494-TIPS or by text, sending the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).