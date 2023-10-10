Boston

Police search for man photographing people undressed at Newbury St. store

"The individual was taking illicit pictures of others in various stages of undress in clothing store changing rooms," Boston police said

By Asher Klein

A person who Boston police believe was taking illicit pictures of people undressing in a Newbury Street changing room on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
Boston Police Department

A man took pictures of people undressing in a changing room at a store on Boston's Newbury Street Sunday afternoon, police said, asking for help finding him.

Boston police didn't say what store or stores the illicit photos were taken in. The incident took place about 3:30 p.m. at a store near the intersection with Clarendon Street.

"The individual was taking illicit pictures of others in various stages of undress in clothing store changing rooms. The individual puts on a dark colored face mask cover prior to entering stores," police said in a statement.

The person — about 6-foot-1, 180 lbs., dreadlocks, Vans sneakers and wearing an Adidas satchel-style shoulder bag — was seen coming from around the Back Bay MBTA station, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact detectives at 617-343-5619 or by reaching out anonymously by phone at 800-494-TIPS or by text, sending the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police DepartmentBack Baynewbury street
