Police search for missing East Boston woman

The Boston Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week.

Police said Saturday that 61-year-old Elba Portillo of East Boston had last been seen around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Marion Street area after leaving for work on Meriden Street. She did not arrive.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities said Portillo is potentially in the early stages of dementia and has been missing before, noting that she likes to sit along East Boston's waterfront.

Police describe Portillo as being a light-skinned Hispanic woman who is about 5'3 and 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

When she was last seen, Portillo was wearing a black jacket, purple sweatpants and a brown purse across her body.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4234 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.