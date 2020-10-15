Police Search for Missing Man from Duxbury

Police are asking anyone who may have seen James Draper, a missing man from Duxbury, to call them.

Draper was last heard from on Monday, Oct. 12, in the afternoon. He made statements that police said lead them to believe he may harm himself.

The 57-year-old is 5'8", weighs 145 pounds and has light brown hair. He drives a black 2016 Audi with the Massachusetts registration 693ZP5.

Anyone with information about him should contact the Duxbury Police Department at 781-934-5656 or call 911.