Police Search for Missing Man in Wilmington

There was a large police presence in Wilmington, Massachusetts on Tuesday as crews searched for a missing person, Massachusetts State Police said.
State police said they were called in to help around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a 54-year-old man who never returned home after work. Police did not release the man's name.
There are K9 units, a marine unit watercraft and the Air Wing helping with the search.
The search has been ongoing for several hours.
