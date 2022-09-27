Local

Wilmington

Police Search for Missing Man in Wilmington

State Police confirmed they had K9 units, a marine unit watercraft and the Air Wing helping with the search

By Thea DiGiammerino

There was a large police presence in Wilmington, Massachusetts on Tuesday as crews searched for a missing person, Massachusetts State Police said.

State police said they were called in to help around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a 54-year-old man who never returned home after work. Police did not release the man's name.

There are K9 units, a marine unit watercraft and the Air Wing helping with the search.

The search has been ongoing for several hours.

