Police Search for Missing Man in Wilmington

There was a large police presence in Wilmington, Massachusetts on Tuesday as crews searched for a missing person, Massachusetts State Police said.

State police said they were called in to help around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a 54-year-old man who never returned home after work. Police did not release the man's name.

Happening now: State police searching for a missing person in #Wilmington. MSP deploying ATVs, drones, k9s and boots on the ground to conduct the search near an industrial park on Ballardvale St. pic.twitter.com/01Jfb3SUbG — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) September 27, 2022

There are K9 units, a marine unit watercraft and the Air Wing helping with the search.

The search has been ongoing for several hours.

NBC10 Boston & NECN have a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.