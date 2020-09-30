Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts State Police

Police Search for Motorcyclists After Trooper Hit And Dragged

The trooper sustained minor injuries after he was dragged a short distance from the gas pumps onto Route 138 in Canton

By Mary Markos

Massachusetts State Police

A state trooper was hit and "briefly dragged" by a motorcyclist at a Canton gas station Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The Massachusetts State Police trooper was trying to talk to two motorcyclists about reports of motorcycles racing in the area. They sped away from the Shell gas station on Route 138 around 10:20 p.m.

The trooper sustained minor injuries after he was dragged a short distance from the gas pumps out onto the highway.

State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police-Milton Barracks at (617) 698-5840.  

Canton firefighters treated the Trooper at the scene, who declined to go to the hospital and remained on the job.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

forecast 43 mins ago

Damaging Wind Could Cause Power Outages Wednesday

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Leominster School Janitor Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State Policehit-and-runmotorcycletrooper draggedmotorcyclists
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us