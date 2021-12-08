Police Search for NH Man Suspected of Child Sexual Assault

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are asking for the public's help finding a man suspected of sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old.

A report was filed with Manchester police on Oct. 9 reporting the sexual assault, the department said in a statement Wednesday. Police later identified Luis Busi Valcarcel, a 19-year-old from Manchester, as the man in the assault.

A warrant was issued for Valcarcel's arrest, police said. He faces charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and violation of bail conditions.

Police told NBC10 Boston that the incident does not appear to be random.

Offering a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest or conviction, police asked for anyone with knowledge of Valcarcel's whereabouts to contact them at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.