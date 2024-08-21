Police search for sex offender accused of approaching teen girl in Marshfield

A search is on for a registered sex offender who is accused of approaching a teenage girl as she was jogging in Marshfield, Massachusetts, and following her when she declined his offer of a ride home.

Marshfield police said this happened Tuesday evening on the Humarock area of town. When the teen declined the ride, the man, followed her until she ran away, according to police. Officers later caught up with a suspect and identified him as Edmund David Lachance Jr.

Lachance is a registered sex offender, police said. According to the Sex Offender Registry Board he was convicted of rape in 1991 and rape and indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or over in 2001. Police said after their initial interaction with him, officers learned he is also accused of failing to register his new address when moving, which is required by law. Scituate police have a warrant for his arrest.

Lachance was last seen driving a black Lincoln Zephyr with Massachusetts plates 4NWY15. He has been living on Hawthorne Street in Scituate, police said.

Police are asking anyone who spots Lachance or his vehicle to call them immediately.