Police Search for Suspects in Fatal Franklin Shooting

Franklin Police found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest Thursday morning

By Mary Markos

Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man in Franklin early Thursday morning.

The Metacomet Emergency Communications Center (MECC) received a 911 call for a person shot at 25 Elwood Road around 12:43 a.m. Franklin Police officers immediately headed to the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Franklin Police officers secured the area and administered first aid to the victim until Franklin Fire Department medics arrived. The victim was transported to Milford Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead an hour later.

The name of the victim is being withheld until his family is notified.

Franklin Police Detectives and State Police Detectives assigned to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office are working the case. Massachusetts State Police sent K-9 units to help the town's police department investigate the scene.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and attempting to identify any suspect(s). The investigation is in its initial phase.

No further information was immediately available.

