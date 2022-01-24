Local

shooting

Police Search for Shooting Suspect in Peabody

Police are looking for the alleged shooter and a 2006 Ford Fusion the suspect is believed to be in

By Staff Reports

Police in Peabody are looking for a gunman who was wearing a ski mask when he allegedly shot someone Sunday night.

The shooting broke out at 78 Wallis St. around 9:41 p.m. Sunday. Police found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and performed first aid. He was taken to Salem Hospital.

Police are looking for the alleged shooter and a 2006 Ford Fusion that he is believed to be in. Peabody police and the Essex County District Attorney's office are investigating. No further information was immediately available.

