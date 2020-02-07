Gas Station Worker Shot, Killed in Saugus; Suspect Found Dead in Car

Police were investigating Friday after an employee at a gas station in Saugus, Massachusetts was shot and killed.

Authorities said the suspect, 63, was found dead in his car at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

Saugus police earlier said they were searching for a white Mini Cooper in connection with the incident at the Mobil station at 2 Essex Street.

The male victim, a longtime employee at the gas station, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police said the incident did not appear random.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as details emerge.