Police Search for Suspects in Lyft Carjacking

Police are searching for suspects in an armed carjacking of a Lyft driver in Boston's Seaport Wednesday evening.

By Mary Markos and Jeff Saperstone

Massachusetts State Police

Authorities are looking for two men accused of robbing a Lyft driver's car at gunpoint Wednesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The 44-year-old Weymouth man picked up two men in a 2018 gray Nissan Altima in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon, police said, and was asked to drive them to the W.B. Mason store on Summer Street.

When the driver reached Pappas Way, which runs behind the store, the men tried to take the vehicle. One of the suspects is believed to have pressed a handgun against the victim during the confrontation, police said.

The victim resisted, but one of the suspects was able to get into car and both drove away. The car was last seen in the Route 9 area between Natick and Wellesley shortly before midnight, according to authorities. No further information on the victim's condition was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police. Anyone who recognizes or has information about the suspects, or who may have seen them Wednesday afternoon or evening, is urged to call Troop F at (617) 568-7300.

