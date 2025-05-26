Police search for woman, dog missing in Maine

A woman with neurodevelopmental disorders is missing, along with her dog, from her home in Windsor, Maine, police said.

Brandy Foster, 28, was last seen Sunday night at her home, but when her grandmother woke up, she and the Shih Tzu, named Daisy, were missing, Maine State Police said Monday, issuing a silver alert.t

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Foster is 5-foot-6 and 120 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to police. She was last seen in black pants and should have a red backpack with the word "PITA" on it, along with a sequined black wallet with a bow. The dog may be wearing a pink sweatshirt.

Investigators didn't know if Foster left in a car or on foot, police said. They asked anyone with information to call them at 207-624-7076.