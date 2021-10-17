Police Search NH Lake in Connection With Missing 5-Year-Old Boy

Police launched a boat and searched a lake behind a property in Merrimack that was the last known location of a 5-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen in six months.

The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol searched the lake on Saturday, the Union Leader reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The waterfront property was the last known location and home of Elijah Lewis.

The state Division for Children Youth and Families notified police on Thursday that Elijah was missing. The agency’s involvement with the boy is unclear, but state police said he was last seen by “independent individuals” about six months ago and was never reported missing to authorities before last week.

Officials are looking to speak with the boy’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and a man she may be with, Joseph Stapf. They are believed to be driving a red or maroon 2007 Toyota Tundra with New Hampshire license plates.

Anyone with information on the their whereabouts is asked to contact Merrimack police or state police.