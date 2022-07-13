Police Searching 2 NH Towns for Maura Murray, UMass Student Missing Since 2004

Police looking for long-missing UMass Amherst student Maura Murray are searching in two towns in New Hampshire Wednesday, authorities said.

Murray went missing Feb. 9, 2004, after the 21-year-old's car crashed on Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire. Someone spoke to a woman, believed to be Murray, at the scene of the crash, but she wasn't there when police arrived.

Police have searched in the area over the years and are returning Wednesday to Landaff and Easton to undertake "of a more extensive search surrounding areas that had been previously searched in a more limited fashion," according to New Hampshire state prosecutors and police.

