Police Searching 2 NH Towns for Maura Murray, UMass Student Missing Since 2004

Police have searched in the area over the years and are returning Wednesday to Landaff and Easton to undertake "of a more extensive search surrounding areas that had been previously searched in a more limited fashion," according to New Hampshire state prosecutors and police

By Asher Klein

Police looking for long-missing UMass Amherst student Maura Murray are searching in two towns in New Hampshire Wednesday, authorities said.

Murray went missing Feb. 9, 2004, after the 21-year-old's car crashed on Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire. Someone spoke to a woman, believed to be Murray, at the scene of the crash, but she wasn't there when police arrived.

This story will be updated.

