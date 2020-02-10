Local
Police Searching for 21-Year-Old Woman Last Seen Getting Into Taxi at Logan Airport

Zakiya Sheikh has been missing since Feb. 1

By Marc Fortier

Lewiston Police

Police in Lewiston, Maine, are searching for a 21-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Police said Zakiya Sheikh of Lewiston was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 1 getting into a taxi at Boston Logan International Airport.

Sheikh is described as being 5'2" tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink or red jacket, dark pants, white sneakers, pink socks and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about Sheikh's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Danielle Murphy at the Lewiston Police Department by calling (207) 784-6421 or (207) 513-3001, x. 3317.

