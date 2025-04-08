Police searching for 4-5 suspects after armed robbery at NH business

Police are searching for four to five suspects following an armed robbery on Monday afternoon at a business in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Londonderry police said they responded to a reported robbery at a commercial address on Harvey Road shortly after 1 p.m. Monday. The caller told them she had been robbed at gunpoint and then restrained with zip ties.

According to the victim, between four and five suspects entered the business before fleeing with an unknkown quantity of merchandise. They fled the area in a vehicle, headed in an unknown direction.

Detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating several leads.

Police have not identified the business that was robbed.

Anyone who might have seen suspicious activity in the area is being asked to call police at 603-432-1118. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department's website.