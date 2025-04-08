New Hampshire

Police searching for 4-5 suspects after armed robbery at NH business

The caller reported she had been robbed at gunpoint and restrained with zip ties

By Marc Fortier

Londonderry Police

Police are searching for four to five suspects following an armed robbery on Monday afternoon at a business in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Londonderry police said they responded to a reported robbery at a commercial address on Harvey Road shortly after 1 p.m. Monday. The caller told them she had been robbed at gunpoint and then restrained with zip ties.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to the victim, between four and five suspects entered the business before fleeing with an unknkown quantity of merchandise. They fled the area in a vehicle, headed in an unknown direction.

Detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating several leads.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police have not identified the business that was robbed.

Anyone who might have seen suspicious activity in the area is being asked to call police at 603-432-1118. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department's website.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Apr 7

Man arrested for pulling gun on firefighters trying to save him from burning building

New Hampshire 16 hours ago

Man sentenced after pleading guilty to woman's stabbing death in Manchester, NH

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us