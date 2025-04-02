Police searching for 4th subject after gunshots prompted lockdowns at multiple NH schools

The identity of the fourth subject remains unknown, authorities said

Police say they are still searching for an unidentified subject after gunshots in Exeter, New Hampshire, prompted lockdowns at multiple area schools on Tuesday.

Responding officers saw four people in the Henderson-Swasey Town Forest, at least two with handguns and one in a ski mask, Exeter police said. They all ran into the woods toward a construction development, leading officials to order lockdowns at local schools as a cautionary measure.

One man of the armed men was quickly taken into custody and two others were detained leaving the woods near Industrial Drive, according to police, leading to the recovery of another gun.

While a fourth, unidentified, person remains at large, the three men taken into custody, on charges of resisting arrest, were from Massachusetts. Exeter police identified them as 20-year-old Worcester resident Luis Rosado, 20-year-old Lowell resident Luis Negron and 19-year-old Lawrence resident Xaier Deleon, and said further charges may be filed against them.

It wasn't immediately clear if the three men had attorneys who could speak to their arrests.

Exeter police posted a photo of the remaining suspect on their Facebook page Wednesday morning, saying he remains at large.

Police said after extensive hours of searching a large wooded area of the Town Forest with the help of four police K9 teams, a drone and a New Hampshire State Police helicopter, they are confident that the fourth person is no longer in the area.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to call 603-772-1212. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 603-421-1199 or online at seacoastcrimestoppers.com.

Local public schools, as well as Phillips Exeter Academy, were in lockdown Tuesday, according to the Portsmouth Herald, which reported a heavy police presence on Epping Road.

A Phillips Exeter Academy spokesperson said in a statement that the school was in lockdown from about 1:10 p.m. until about 3:15 p.m., and that parents were informed during and then again at the end of the lockdown.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Exeter school district, SAU 16, for more information but has not heard back