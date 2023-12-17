Massachusetts

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous' man believed to be in Needham or Stow

Joshua Hinds, 45, of Stow, was last seen around 7 p.m. in Needham, a police spokesperson said

A man who is considered to be armed and dangerous has prompted a large police presence in Stow, Massachusetts, Sunday night, as law enforcement believes he was heading there to Stow from Needham, where he was last seen around 7 p.m.

Both the Stow and Needham police departments are searching for Joshua Hinds, a police spokesperson said, and they are being assisted by the Harvard, Boxborough and Bolton police departments, as well as state police.

Hinds, 45, of Stow, is believed to be distraught and traveling to Stow in a gray 2015 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts registration 66AT38.

He's described as approximately 5'11 tall and weighing about 185 pounds, with thinning blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to the pole spokesperson, Hinds, who is believed to have multiple firearms on him, allegedly waved a gun at someone he knows and made threats to harm himself and others.

Anyone who sees Hinds should immediately call 911.

"DO NOT APPROACH him," police said.

There will be a large law enforcement presence in Stow while the search is ongoing.

All local departments have been notified of the search for Hinds and given his description.

