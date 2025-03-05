Boylston

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous' suspect in Boylston

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

Police in Boylston, Massachusetts, are actively searching for a suspect they're describing as "armed and dangerous."

Officials said there is a large police presence in town near Central Street and French Drive, including K9 and drone units.

The suspect, who was not named, is described as a 25-year-old man, around 5-foot-7, 194 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

He should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

