Police Searching for Box Truck Driver in Alleged Scooter Hit-and-Run

Police in Hull, Massachusetts are looking for the driver of a box truck that allegedly struck a scooter driver and took off on Saturday.

Police say a woman was riding her scooter shortly before 7p.m. near Kingsley Road and Sumner Street when she was struck by a box truck. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the box truck allegedly fled the scene.

Police are now searching for a light-colored box truck believed to have front-end damage as well as the driver. Authorities have not released any additional details but asked that anyone with information on the incident contact Hull Police.