Boston

Police searching for Dorchester teen missing since last week

Boston Police Department

Authorities are looking for a 16-year-old from Boston's Dorchester neighborhood who has not been seen since last week.

Boston police said Wednesday that Lashawn Scott was last seen around noon Thursday on Standish Street.

Police describe Scott as a light-skinned Black male who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

When he was last seen, Scott was wearing a white hoodie, black jeans, red and white sneakers and a black mask, according to police.

Authorities say he frequents Back Bay, Mattapan, Roslindale and Hyde Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4275 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

