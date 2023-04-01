Local

Chelsea

Police Searching for Driver Involved in Hit-And-Run in Chelsea

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

By Mary Markos

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian and fled Friday night.

The crash on Broadway sent a 59-year-old man to Mass General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The man was leaving McDonald's when he was hit.

The driver took off eastbound toward Revere, according to investigators.

Police say the vehicle of interest was spotted in Saugus and was towed for further examination.

“We have city cameras right behind you. We have a lot of sensors in the city, detectives are saying from what they know right now the person it’s most likely the person striking knew he collided with a pedestrian.” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton.

Authorities said they are still yet to determine if charges are warranted against the person responsable.

