Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts State Police

Police Searching For Driver Who Hit Mass. State Trooper

Police are on the lookout for a Jeep Grand Cherokee

By James McKeever

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

Massachusetts State Police are on the lookout for a driver who struck a state trooper and then took off.

State Police said the trooper was responding from the Revere barracks to a noise complaint just before 2 a.m. Sunday behind Lynnway Liquors in Lynn.

Police said the trooper approached several people in their cars who were making noise. He was Identifying the occupants in one vehicle when the driver took off, hitting him as they sped north on the Lynnway toward downtown Lynn.

Police are now looking for the driver of a 2014 black Jeep Grand Cherokee, license plate number 3KLY81.

The trooper suffered minor injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police, and no further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Newburyport Aug 1

Body of Missing Man Pulled From Water in Newburyport: Police

mbta Aug 1

MBTA Green Line Crash: What We Know About the Investigation

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State Policelynn ma
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us