Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
EAST BOSTON

Police searching for girl, 15, missing over a week in East Boston

By Asher Klein

Avamarie Sanchez
Handout

An East Boston teenager with a history of running away has been missing for over a week, police said, asking for help finding her.

Avamarie Sanchez, 15, was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, June 18, from a home on Border Street in East Boston, city police said. She'd gone missing the previous weekend as well.

Police asked anyone with information about where Avamarie may be to call 617-343-4234.

