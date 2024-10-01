Police searching for inmate who escaped from Massachusetts prison

Police in multiple area communities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a Massachusetts prison on Tuesday.

Walpole police issued a public safety alert on Facebook shortly before 1 p.m., saying the Massachusetts Department of Correction is attempting to locate an inmate who walked away from the Pondville Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility on Industries Drive in Norfolk.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The inmate, 72-year-old Kevin Michael O'Brien, is described as 5'7" tall, with a stocky build and blue eyes. He is partly bald, with white hair. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, blue jeans, white sneakers, black glasses and a baseball cap. His direction of travel from the rear of the prison is not known.

The Department of Correction said O'Brien was last seen on the grounds of the prison around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials at the facility conducting a routine check discovered he had not returned around 11 a.m. Video footage viewed by investigators showed him leaving the track area of the facility and walking into the nearby woods around 10 a.m.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

There is an increased law enforcement presence in the area, including state and local police, K9s and drones, and anyone who sees O'Brien is asked to call 911 immediately.