Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy From Roxbury

Elshon Zahir Thomas has been missing since earlier Sunday when he ran away from his home in the area of Ditmus Court in Lower Roxbury, Boston police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The Boston Police Department has asked for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy from the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Elshon Zahir Thomas has been missing since earlier Sunday when he ran away from his home in the area of Ditmus Court in Lower Roxbury, police said. He was last seen wearing a black or navy sweatshirt, light-colored sweatpants and black sneakers.

Thomas has run away in the past and is known to frequent the areas of Dudley and Ruggles MBTA stations, police added.

The boy is described as 4’5”- 4’8” and approximately 85 pounds.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-4683.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us