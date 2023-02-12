Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy From Roxbury

The Boston Police Department has asked for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy from the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Elshon Zahir Thomas has been missing since earlier Sunday when he ran away from his home in the area of Ditmus Court in Lower Roxbury, police said. He was last seen wearing a black or navy sweatshirt, light-colored sweatpants and black sneakers.

Thomas has run away in the past and is known to frequent the areas of Dudley and Ruggles MBTA stations, police added.

The boy is described as 4’5”- 4’8” and approximately 85 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-4683.

