Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fall River

Police Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl From Fall River

Massachusetts State Police are seeking 12-year-old Giulia Cabral, who was last seen leaving her home at 9 a.m. Monday

Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old girl from Fall River who has been reported missing.

Police say Giulia Cabral was last seen in the Claflin Street area after leaving her home for school at 9 a.m. Monday. She did not arrive at her school.

Cabral is described as being about 5'4 and 127 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police did not say what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to police, she may have gone to Peabody in a blue vehicle with a male in his teens or 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-676-8511 or dial 911.

This article tagged under:

Fall RiverMassachusettsmissing person
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us