Massachusetts

Police searching for missing 83-year-old woman in Middleborough

Michele Sperling was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities say

By Marc Fortier

Middleborough Police

Emergency officials are seeking the public's help in locating an 83-year-old Middleborough, Massachusetts, woman who was last seen early Thursday morning.

Middleborough police and fire said a neighbor requested a welfare check on Michele Sperling at 8:46 a.m. Thursday. Police officers and firefighters arrived at her home and found that she was not there.

Authorities said Sperling is believed to have last been seen on Simmons Road in the Oak Point residential community around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. They said she might be wearing a white jacket and dark-colored pants.

Middleborough police and fire are being assisted in their search by drones, K9 units, all-terrain vehicles and utility-terrain vehicles from multiple agencies, including the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation. The state police air wing is also assisting.

Residents and businesses in the area are being asked to check footage from any cameras for any sightings of Sperling. They are also being asked to check any sheds or other outdoor buildings. Officials are asking residents not to join the searh efforts to ensure that K9 trackers and drones can do their work.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Sperling or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to immediately call Middleborough police at 508-947-1212.

